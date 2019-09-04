Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour continues to lash city, Central and Western Railway affected; BEST buses diverted due to water-logging

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai as water-logging has been reported in several parts of the city. Rains hit Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region with waterlogging reported from many areas, officials told IANS on Wednesday.

Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains. Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday.

“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said, according to news agency ANI.

Water-logging occurred in areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

The air services have been affected as several flights have been delayed at airports in Mumbai. In Mumbai, areas including Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla received heavy rain since morning. According to a recent update, train services have been temporarily suspended between Thane and CSMT due to heavy water-logging on tracks. Taking to Twitter, Central Railway notified that both up and down fast line train services between Sion and Matunga are held up due to severe water logging. "Our team assessed on the spot as water level is above track level. Kindly bear with us," said the Central Railway.

Western Railway suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar, the trains between Vasai Road and Virar are running with less frequency. Western Railway in a tweet said, "KINDLY NOTE - VIRAR- DUE TO POINT FAILURE SINCE 9.16 HRS ON DOWN SLOW AND UP FAST LINE, TRAINS BEING REVERSED FROM VASAI ROAD & BHAYANDER. WATER LOGGING REPORTED DUE TO HEAVY RAIN AT VIRAR." Due to waterlogging at Sion, Gandhi Market, Pratiksha Nagar, Motilal Nagar, Milan subway, Andheri East and Malad subway, BEST has diverted several bus routes.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for the day. The IMD authorities have also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. "Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency," tweeted Mumbai Police addressing to Mumbaikars. The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.