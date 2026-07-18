Train Services On Ulhasnagar–Ambivli Section Disrupted For 40 Minutes Due To Track Circuit Fault

Representational image | File pic

Mumbai: Train services on the Ulhasnagar–Ambivli section were briefly affected on Friday night after Track Circuit No. 9 remained occupied near km 58/36, delaying train movements. Railway staff cleared the fault, and normal operations resumed at 9:42 pm.

Disruption began at 9:01 pm; trains regulated for safety

The disruption began at 9:01 pm when Track Circuit No. 9 showed a Track Proved Occupied (TPRO) indication near km 58/36. As the track could not be declared clear, train movements on the section were regulated to ensure safe operations, leading to delays for suburban services.

Railway officials restored the track circuit at 9:42 pm after clearing the fault. Once the track was certified safe, normal train movements resumed on the section.

Track circuit failures are treated as a safety-critical issue because they affect the signalling system that detects the presence of trains on the track. Even short disruptions can lead to delays as train operations are regulated until the fault is rectified.

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