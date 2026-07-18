Emirates Looking For Indian Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, To Hold Recruitment Drive At This Four Indian Cities In July & August | Emirates

Mumbai: Global aviation heavyweight Emirates has announced an extensive engineering recruitment drive across India to bolster its wide-body fleet maintenance capabilities. ​The Dubai-based carrier will host dedicated, in-person recruitment roadshows and selection events across four major Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad from July 21 through August 24.

Airline seeks licensed engineers and logistics staff

​As the operator of the world's largest fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, Emirates is looking to tap into India's highly skilled talent pool. The airline is actively inviting experienced licensed aircraft engineers, licensed aircraft engineers (cabin maintenance) as well as warehouse and logistics assistants to join its state-of-the-art engineering hub in Dubai.

​The hiring drive targets specific technical roles in different cities on designated dates. Candidates are required to complete a registration form online to receive an official invitation to the events. The drive kicks off from Mumbai with two days dedicated to Licensed Aircraft Engineers on July 21 and 22. The team will return to Mumbai on August 4 and 5 to recruit Licensed Aircraft Engineers for Cabin Maintenance.

Delhi on July 24–25; Chennai Aug 18; Ahmedabad Aug 24

At ​New Delhi, the airline will hold roadshows for Licensed Aircraft Engineers on July 24 and 25. Later on August 18, the airline will focus on hiring Warehouse & Logistics Assistants in ​Chennai, continuing the drive in Ahmedabad on August 24, which will be the final leg of the recruitment programme.

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The recruitment drive is considered a significant career leap for Indian aviation professionals. The roles are based entirely at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai, which is known as one of the most technologically advanced aircraft maintenance facilities on the planet. The massive 55-hectare facility features 12 aircraft hangars, each more than double the size of a standard football pitch, and stands as the largest A380 maintenance facility in the world, capable of housing up to 11 of the double-decker flagships simultaneously.

​To date, the engineering division has successfully overseen more than 265 aircraft in active service and conducted over 1,500 intensive C-checks. The facility also features a cutting-edge engine test cell capable of handling up to 1.15 lakh pounds of thrust, making it one of only two such facilities globally.

​The upcoming in-person events will give shortlisted applicants a direct line to meet Emirates recruiters and senior engineering representatives. Beyond technical interviews, the roadshows are said to provide a complete overview of what it is like to live and work in Dubai, details on tax-free remuneration packages, medical benefits, accommodation support, and the airline's career progression pathways.

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