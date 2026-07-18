Bhiwandi Youth Booked For Threatening Burglary, Hurting Hindu Sentiments In Viral Instagram Video |

Bhiwandi: A youth from Bhiwandi was booked after allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram in which he threatened to commit burglary and made remarks that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The video, which surfaced following a minor altercation at a paan stall in Padma Nagar, quickly went viral on social media, prompting swift action by the Bhiwandi City Police.

Dispute at paan shop led to objectionable post

The accused has been identified as Hussain Shaikh. According to police sources, the controversy began after a minor dispute at a paan shop in the Padma Nagar area. Soon after the incident, Hussain allegedly uploaded a video on Instagram in which he issued threats and made objectionable statements with religious overtones. The clip spread rapidly across various social media platforms, triggering public outrage and demands for strict action.

Taking immediate cognisance of the viral video, the Bhiwandi City Police traced and detained the accused within a short span of time. Police subsequently registered an FIR against him under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with other relevant provisions. The investigation is currently underway, and officials are examining the complete circumstances surrounding the incident.

Accused records public apology after police action

Following police intervention, Hussain was made to record a public apology addressed to the residents of Padma Nagar. In the apology video, he is seen folding his hands and expressing regret over his actions. The "before and after" videos—one showing his alleged threatening remarks and the other showing his apology—have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and discussion across the city.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing misuse of social media platforms for intimidation and the dissemination of objectionable content. Police officials reiterated that any attempt to spread communal discord, issue threats, or disturb public peace through social media would invite strict legal action.

Citizens urged to post responsibly; probe continues

The Bhiwandi City Police have appealed to citizens to use social media responsibly and refrain from posting content that could incite tension or disturb communal harmony. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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