 Train Services On Belapur–Uran Route Disrupted For Over 3 Hours After Petroleum Pipeline Leak
According to a Central Railway official, train movement between Kharkopar and Uran was suspended after the power supply to the overhead wires was switched off as a precautionary measure. Services were halted from 1:10 pm to 4:45 pm to ensure safety while emergency checks were carried out.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Train Services On Belapur–Uran Route Disrupted For Over 3 Hours After Petroleum Pipeline Leak | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Belapur–Uran route were disrupted for nearly three and a half hours on Wednesday following a leak in a petroleum pipeline running close to the railway tracks.

Services Suspended Between Kharkopar and Uran

Power Supply Cut to Prevent Accidents

“The electricity supply to the overhead wires of the Belapur–Uran suburban route and a nearby goods line was disconnected due to a petroleum leak from the pipeline,” the official said.

article-image

Railway Confirms Suspension on X

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railway, Mumbai Division, confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), posting: “Due to a break in the petrol pipeline between Kharkopar and Uran, the UP and Down lines are suspended till further notice for safety reasons. Passengers are requested to bear with us.”

Belapur–Uran Line: A Key Commuter Route

The Belapur–Uran suburban line is a crucial corridor providing connectivity to Uran in Raigad district, serving as an important link for daily commuters and industrial workers in the region.

