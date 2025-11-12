Train Services Between Kharkopar And Uran Suspended After Petrol Pipeline Leak | @Central_Railway

Train services between Kharkopar and Uran have been suspended until further notice after a petrol pipeline developed a leak in the area, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Train Movement Halted for Safety

According to railway authorities, both up and down lines between Kharkopar and Uran have been halted as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. Technical teams and emergency response units have been deployed to assess the extent of the leak and initiate repair work.

Railway Confirms Temporary Suspension

“Due to a petrol pipeline break between Kharkopar and Uran, train movement on the section has been temporarily suspended for safety reasons. Passengers are requested to kindly bear with us,” a Central Railway official stated.

Petroleum Officials Rush to Site

Officials from the petroleum company responsible for the pipeline have also reached the site to control the leak and prevent any potential fire hazards.

Commuters Advised to Plan Travel

Meanwhile, suburban commuters traveling on the Nerul–Uran route have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as services remain disrupted.

No Timeline for Restoration Yet

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for the resumption of train services but have assured that operations will restart only after receiving safety clearance from all concerned departments.