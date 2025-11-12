Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes To Smog-filled Morning, AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 207

Mumbai weather |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Wednesday to clear skies veiled with a thin layer of smog, as cold morning breezes mixed with a dense haze to blur the city’s skyline. From the western suburbs to South Mumbai, a greyish tint hung low over the horizon, marking a sharp decline in air quality after a brief period of improvement last week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to experience clear skies throughout the day. However, visibility during the early hours was notably reduced due to the smog blanket. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum is likely to drop to 21°C, lending a slight winter-like chill to the morning air.

Minimum Temperature: No large change in minimum temperature over northern parts of Maharashtra region and gradual rise over southern parts of the state during next 5 days.

The fresh rise in pollution levels comes just days after heavy rainfall had temporarily cleared the atmosphere. The showers had majorly reduced particulate matter and improved humidity, offering residents a short-lived respite. However, the improvement was fleeting, as pollution levels have once again surged to unhealthy levels within a week.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range

As per the latest data from AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 207 on Wednesday morning, classified as unhealthy. This marks a steep fall from the moderate levels recorded earlier this month. Several residents reported hazy horizons and a faint burning smell, common signs of elevated PM2.5 concentrations.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the poorest air quality with an alarming AQI of 380, placing it in the severe category. Juhu (305) and Vile Parle West (302) also registered severely polluted air. Other areas, including Colaba (297) and Bandra-Kurla Complex (273), remained in the unhealthy range.

In comparison, the western suburbs mainly saw slightly better conditions. Mankhurd (87) and Kandivali East (88) remained in the moderate range, while Santacruz East (93), Malad West (97) and Jogeshwari (113) hovered between moderate and poor levels. Despite these minor variations, most of the city remained engulfed in a thick haze.

According to AQI guidelines, readings between 0–50 are Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything above 200 falls under Severe or Hazardous.

