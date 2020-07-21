Train engine hits dumper at Kandivali station, no injuries

Mumbai: In a freak accident on Monday afternoon, the engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck parked very close to the railway line at the Kandivali station on Monday. However, no injuries were reported and there was no impact on the movement of outstation and local trains.

Railway officials said they have suspended five staff of Kandivali railway station. The truck driver has been apprehended and the vehicle seized.

According to a railway official, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when an engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali railway station. “The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express brushed with a loaded truck of a contractual agency, which was parked after crossing,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR. A necessary action against concerned departmental staff is also being taken accordingly.

“The locomotive got a dent on a side," sources said, adding that the dumper and the railway premises suffered some damages. Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for around 45 minutes. Later, the train resumed its onward journey,” Thakur said.

Senior officials said five railway staff from Kandivali station have been suspended which includes two station superintendent, traffic inspector, senior section engineer and one staff. “It is the duty of the station master and traffic inspector to keep a watch on the smooth running of trains. It is the second incident in the last three days where a truck loaded with cement and other construction materials was parked near railway tracks,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, a motorman averted a major accident by applying brakes on time when he spotted a truck next to the track near Jogeshwari station.