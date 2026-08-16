Trailer Driver Murdered On Mumbai-Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi, Steel Theft Angle Probed |

Mumbai: A 35-year-old trailer driver was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi early on Sunday. The police suspect the attack may have taken place during an attempted robbery or theft of the steel consignment he was carrying, though other motives are also being examined.

Driver Was Transporting Steel To Mumbai

The victim, Pawan Kumar Mahto, 35, a Muzaffarpur, Bihar, resident, worked as a driver with a Kalamboli-based transport company. The police said he was transporting steel reinforcement bars from Jalna to Mumbai in trailer MH-46-BU-2110.

Around 2.30am, after crossing the Rajnoli flyover, Mahto reportedly stopped by the roadside to eat when unidentified men approached him. Investigators suspect they attempted to rob him or steal the cargo. When he resisted, they allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing multiple injuries, and fled.

Bloodstains Found Inside Trailer, On Road

Bloodstains were found inside the trailer and on the road. Kongaon police rushed Mahto to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

Transport company manager Prashant Bhosale said the owner informed them about the attack. “We were told that the driver had been admitted to a hospital after being attacked. However, before we could reach the hospital, he had already died,” he said.

Crime Police Inspector Santosh Burade of Kongaon Police Station told the FPJ that a murder case had been registered. The body was sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said a gang stealing steel bars from trucks is believed to operate along the highway. Teams are examining crime-scene evidence and trying to identify the attackers.

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