One-Year-Old Boy Dies After Aggregator Cab Runs Over Him In Sakinaka, Driver Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A one-year-old boy died after being run over by an aggregator cab in Sakinaka, Andheri East, on August 15. The police arrested driver Mohammad Rizwan, 29, a Ghatkopar West resident, and later released him after serving a notice.

Child Was Walking Outside Dosti Plaza

The deceased, Abdul Samad, lived with his family at Dosti Plaza on 90 Feet Road, opposite China Town Hotel. Around 6pm on Saturday, Abdul and his five-year-old elder brother were walking in front of the building when a white cab entered through the gate.

The police said the elder brother moved away after spotting the vehicle, but Abdul could not. The cab, allegedly driven rashly, ran its front-left wheel over Abdul’s chest, seriously injuring him. The vehicle was entering the Dosti Plaza premises when the accident occurred, according to police.

Child Rushed To Three Hospitals

His uncle, Javed Patel, witnessed the incident and rushed him in the same cab to Paramount Hospital, Sakinaka. Doctors referred him to Axon Hospital, which advised shifting him to Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri East. Abdul was declared dead there around 7.30pm.

His father, Aslam Patel, 34, who runs a lamination business, lodged a complaint. Sakinaka police registered an FIR against Rizwan under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

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