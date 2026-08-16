Deptuy CM Eknath Shinde Directs 14 Departments To Resolve Chakan-Talegaon Industrial Belt’s Traffic, Infrastructure Issues

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

The Maharashtra government will accord top priority to resolving infrastructure and traffic-related problems faced by industries in the Chakan-Talegaon industrial belt, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Pothole Repairs, Pre-Cast Roads To Ease Traffic

Shinde directed the administration to prioritise filling potholes to ease traffic congestion in the industrial area and use modern technologies such as pre-cast roads and geo-polymer techno patches for road repairs, particularly during the monsoon. He also directed 14 government departments to work under a committee headed by the Pune district collector and implement an immediate action plan to address infrastructure-related issues.

The deputy chief minister announced that the Chakan city development plan, pending for several years, would be approved soon. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will also make land available for solid waste management projects, police stations, fire stations, hospitals and electricity substations.

Shinde Holds Meeting With Chakan-Talegaon Industrialists

Shinde held a meeting with industrialists from the Chakan-Talegaon industrial area through videoconferencing to understand their concerns. Industries Minister Uday Samant, MP Dr Amol Kolhe, Legislative Council member Dr Neelam Gorhe, MLA Babaji Kale, senior officials from the Industries Department, MIDC, Pune district administration and PMRDA, as well as representatives of various departments, attended the meeting.

“Maharashtra is the industrial engine of the country, and the real strength of this engine lies in industrial belts such as Chakan and Talegaon,” Shinde said, directing officials to implement short-, medium- and long-term measures to address traffic congestion.

Modern Road Repair Technology Proposed

He suggested adopting the pre-cast road technology used on the Thane-Nashik route and at the Kashedi tunnel, along with geo-polymer techno patches, to undertake quick repairs during the monsoon.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi will act as the nodal officer for resolving issues concerning industries and residents in the Chakan-Talegaon area. Officials from all 14 departments will coordinate under his leadership, while the collector has been directed to hold a meeting every Friday to expedite pending works.

Action Against Contractors Delaying Road Projects

Shinde also ordered the administration to review ongoing road works in the Chakan industrial area and accelerate their completion. Action should be taken against contractors delaying projects or failing to perform as required, he said.

He directed officials to prepare an integrated infrastructure plan covering sewage management, solid waste, water supply, roads and electricity, as these facilities are interlinked and crucial for the functioning of the industrial belt.

New Roads And Flyovers Planned To Ease Congestion

To reduce congestion in Chakan city, officials were asked to give priority to filling potholes along road edges and plan new internal roads, alternative routes and flyovers wherever necessary. The long-pending development plan for Chakan city will be approved at the earliest, Shinde said.

On the power supply issue, Mahatransco has planned to install a new transformer by August 31, while MIDC will provide land for a new electricity substation.

Shinde said MIDC would also provide land for solid waste management facilities, police and fire stations and hospitals. He expressed confidence that the proposed Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ranjangaon and Chakan MIDCs, along with the proposed highway connecting Uran, Karjat, Rajgurunagar, Shirur and Pune, would boost industrial development and help ease traffic congestion in the region.

Maharashtra is the country's leading industrial state, Shinde said, adding that providing quality infrastructure to industries was essential to retaining this position and ensuring relief to industrialists and local residents from traffic congestion, poor roads and other infrastructure-related problems.

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