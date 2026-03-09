Tragic Wave Of Child Drownings Rocks Vasai-Virar: Safety Concerns Mount As Quarries Claim 2 Young Lives | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai-Virar: A grim wave of drowning incidents involving children continues to haunt the Vasai-Virar region. In two separate incidents falling under the jurisdiction of the Waliv and Mandvi police stations, a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old lost their lives after drowning in water-filled quarries.

Holi Celebration Turns Fatal in Rajavali

The first tragedy occurred in Rajavali, where a 15-year-old boy, identified as Ayan Mohammad Manihar, drowned while out to celebrate Holi.

Ayan resided with his grandmother at Reliable Township in Vasai East. On March 4, taking advantage of the school holiday for Holi and Dhulivandan, he left home around 8:00 AM, telling his family he was going to play colors with friends. When he failed to return by late evening, his worried family began a search, eventually reporting him missing.

The search ended in heartbreak on Friday morning (March 6) at around 7:00 AM, when his body was discovered floating in a local quarry. The Waliv Police have registered a case of accidental death.

10-Year-Old Drowns in Virar East

The second incident took place in the Jadhavpada Naleshwar Nagar area of Virar East. Aryan Lalbahadur Chavan, a 10-year-old boy, had gone to play near a quarry with his siblings. During their play, the boy accidentally fell into the deep water and drowned.

The Mandvi Police have registered the case and are conducting further investigations.

These back-to-back incidents have sparked significant fear and anxiety among local residents. With the rising number of fatalities occurring in open quarries, lakes, and drains, citizens are calling for stricter safety measures and fencing around these hazardous sites to prevent further loss of life.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/