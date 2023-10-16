 Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap
Two people who escaped with injuries have been admitted to the local hospital.

Pune: In a tragic incident on Monday, four out of the six people died after a goods truck coming from Vita-Sangli, en route to Gujarat, caught fire after colliding with another heavy vehicle on the Pune-Mumbai highway stretch under the jurisdiction of Singhgad Police Station.

Visuals from the incident site have surfaced on social media:

2 injured admitted to hospital

Two people who escaped with injuries have been admitted to the local hospital. Pune Police, along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire services and other agencies, are in the process of clearing the highway obstruction to ensure smooth traffic. For now, an alternative route has been provided. Statements of the injured passengers have been recorded, and a police investigation is underway.





