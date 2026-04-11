Tragedy In Vasai-Virar: Three Women Under 20 Die By Suicide In 24 Hours Across Nalasopara And Vasai, Police Launch Probes

Three Women Under 20 Die By Suicide In 24 Hours Across Nalasopara And Vasai, Police Launch Probes | Representational Image

Vasai-Virar: In a series of tragic incidents that have sent shockwaves through the Vasai-Virar region, three women under the age of 20 reportedly died by suicide at different locations on Thursday. Local police have registered cases for all three incidents and launched detailed investigations.

The city, already grappling with a rise in crime, witnessed these three fatalities within a span of 24 hours.

First victim – Nalasopara Dhaniv Bagh

Nalasopara (Dhaniv Bagh): The first case involved 15-year-old Rajlakshmi Tiwari. According to information provided by her father to the Pelhar police, the teenager took the extreme step after being scolded by her mother for excessive mobile phone usage.

Second victim – Nalasopara East Bagpada Chawl)

Nalasopara East (Bagpada Chawl): In a second incident in the same locality, 19-year-old Tapaswi Sharma was found dead in her residence. Her husband alerted the Pelhar police; however, the specific motive behind her suicide remains unclear. The police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for both Nalasopara cases.

Third victim – Vasai Umelman

Vasai (Umelman): The third incident involved 19-year-old Saniya Khan, who had been married for only five months. Saniya’s brother filed a complaint at the Manikpur police station, alleging that she was driven to suicide due to persistent harassment by her in-laws.

Following the allegations made by Saniya Khan’s family, the Manikpur police have registered a case against her husband and in-laws for abetment of suicide.

Investigations into all three tragedies are currently ongoing as authorities look for further details regarding the circumstances leading to these deaths.

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