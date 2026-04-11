Navi Mumbai: Gas Agency Owner Booked For Cheating Fruit Trader Of ₹25 Lakh On False BPCL Partnership Promise In Nerul

Gas Agency Owner Booked For Cheating Fruit Trader Of ₹25 Lakh On False BPCL Partnership Promise In Nerul | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A gas agency owner has been booked for allegedly cheating a fruit trader of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of offering partnership and high returns on investment in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited-linked business in Nerul. The Nerul police have registered a case against the accused and initiated further investigation.

Accused Identified as Sunil Gunjal (62), Owner of Vighnahar Gas Service

The accused has been identified as Sunil Rambhau Gunjal (62), a resident of Koparkhairane and owner of Vighnahar Gas Service, while the complainant, Bhalchandra Nalawade (67), is a fruit trader residing in Nerul. The two had known each other for several years through business dealings.

According to the police, in 2020, Gunjal lured Nalawade by claiming that his gas agency was associated with BPCL and offered him a partnership. He allegedly convinced Nalawade to invest a large sum by promising a monthly return of 5 per cent, both verbally and in writing.

Investment and subsequent betrayal

Trusting the offer, Nalawade invested Rs 25 lakh. However, despite the passage of time, he neither received the promised returns nor any official documents confirming his partnership. When Nalawade demanded his money back, Gunjal allegedly avoided repayment on various pretexts.

Police said Gunjal later issued four cheques worth Rs 25 lakh to Nalawade, but all were dishonoured. Even after repeated follow-ups, he refused to return the money and allegedly threatened the complainant when pressed for repayment.

Police statement on legal proceedings

“Based on the complaint, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered. We are verifying the financial transactions and further legal action will be taken accordingly,” a Nerul police officer said.

Following the complaint, Nerul police registered an FIR against Gunjal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including 318(4), 316(2), 352, and 351(2) for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.

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