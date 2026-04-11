Palghar Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Zilla Parishad School Teacher Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck At Virar’s Shirsad Phata; Driver Absconding

Virar accident claims life of school teacher as speeding Hywa truck driver flees after fatal crash | Representational Image

Virar, April 11: A horrifying accident took place at Shirsad Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday morning, claiming the life of a Zilla Parishad school teacher. The victim was struck by a speeding Hywa truck travelling in the wrong direction, resulting in her death on the spot.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Swedel Gomes (40), a resident of Nirmal in Vasai West. She was employed as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad school in Tilher, Maskar Pada.

Accident details

The incident occurred while Ms Gomes was on her way to school. As she was crossing the road at Shirsad Naka to reach the bus stop, a Hywa truck heading towards Bhamatpada village from Shirsad—driving in the wrong direction—struck her violently from behind.

The collision was so severe that the truck's tyres ran over her, leading to instantaneous death. Immediately following the accident, the driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

Police action underway

Upon receiving the information, the Mandvi Police rushed to the spot. They took custody of the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police officials have confirmed that they are currently searching for the absconding driver and are in the process of registering an official case.

Community grief and outrage

The tragic loss of a dedicated teacher has cast a shadow of grief over the students, parents, and staff of the Tilher Zilla Parishad school. The local community has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of a respected educator.

The accident has sparked anger among citizens regarding the "reign of terror" by Hywa trucks on the highways. Residents have raised the following concerns: Trucks frequently drive in the wrong direction and exceed speed limits; vehicles are often loaded beyond their legal capacity; unskilled drivers are putting innocent lives at risk.

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Demand for strict action

Local citizens are now demanding that the administration take strict action against reckless heavy vehicle drivers to prevent further tragedies.

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