Palghar: Saphale Police Rescue 12-Year-Old Girl After Emotional Distress, Swift Action Averts Tragedy

Saphale Police act swiftly to locate and safely rescue minor girl in distress near Palghar dam | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, April 10: In a swift and sensitive operation, the Saphale Police successfully rescued a 12-year-old girl who had fled her home in a state of deep emotional distress. The timely intervention by law enforcement is credited with preventing a potential tragedy.

Girl fled home over emotional distress

The incident occurred on Thursday in Zanzroli village, located on the eastern side of Kelwa Road within the Saphale Police Station jurisdiction.

According to police reports, the minor left her home after harbouring a deep-seated misunderstanding that her mother favoured her younger sister. This perceived lack of affection led the young girl to contemplate extreme steps, eventually prompting her to run away.

Swift police response leads to rescue

Upon receiving the information, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Datta Shelke and his team immediately launched a search operation. In collaboration with local residents, the police conducted an extensive search of the Zanzroli Dam area. The girl was eventually located near the dam, unharmed and safe.

Counselling and family reunification

Beyond the physical rescue, the police took a compassionate approach to the situation. Officers conducted a counselling session for the girl to address her negative thoughts and emotional grievances. After ensuring her mental well-being was stabilised, she was reunited with her parents.

Police issue advisory on children’s mental health

This incident has prompted the police to issue a public advisory regarding the mental health of children. Shelke emphasised that children possess highly sensitive minds and urged parents to maintain constant communication with them.

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"It is vital for parents to understand their children's emotions and provide them with a strong emotional foundation," the police stated. They further advised children to speak openly with parents, teachers, or trusted adults if they are facing any difficulties, rather than internalising stress.

The successful rescue serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and the need for a sensitive approach to mental health issues among minors.

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