Palghar Crime: Police Bust Fake Call Centre; Gang Members Defrauding Foreign Nationals Arrested

Palghar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Palghar police has busted a fraudulent call center operating in the city. In a midnight raid on an illegal setup located near Sundaram School, police apprehended a five-member gang involved in online scams targeting foreign citizens.

The illegal operation was being run from the third floor of the ‘Fiya Ekant’ building in the Sundaram area, a locality reportedly seeing a rise in illicit activities. Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch conducted a raid at approximately 12:00 AM on Monday night.

During the operation, the police seized several electronic devices used for cybercrime, including 4 Laptops, 12 Mobile Phones, 4 Headphones, 1 Router and 1 Dongle

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the scam. The accused have been identified as

Bharat Lalani (35), Rohit Nimbalkar (29) , Rohit Zhone (23), Amardeep Gill (24) , Sagar Pathadia (29)

The crackdown has raised serious questions regarding local protection for such rackets. In September 2025, the CBI raided a similar fake call center at the Rain Forest Hotel in Igatpuri, where two suspects from Mira-Bhayandar reportedly confessed to paying "installments" (bribes) to senior officials to keep their operations running in Raigad and Palghar districts.

There is growing public discourse and demand for an investigation into whether any senior officials were providing "blessings" or protection to this Palghar-based call center.

