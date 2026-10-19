Tragedy In Maharashtra's Jawhar As 2 Ashram School Students Die, 3 Injured In Bike Accident | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Two students of an aided Eklavya Gangagiri Ashram School at Hiradpada in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district were killed and three others seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on skidded while they were returning from a Garba event early on Sunday morning.

Five students returning from Garba event

According to preliminary information, the five students had travelled to Sarsun, around seven kilometres from their school, to participate in a Garba event. At around 3.30 am, while returning on a single two-wheeler, the motorcycle reportedly skidded, resulting in a serious accident.

Two students died in the accident, while the other three sustained serious injuries. The injured students were taken to a hospital in Nashik for further treatment.

Parents question school safety arrangements

The incident has raised questions about the supervision and safety arrangements at the residential school. Parents have questioned how the students were able to leave the premises late at night despite the responsibility of the school superintendent to ensure their safety and supervision.

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Demanding accountability, the parents have called for action against those responsible for the alleged lapse in supervision. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of students residing in ashram schools, particularly during late-night hours.

Further details awaited

Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident and action by the authorities are awaited.

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