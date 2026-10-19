Mumbai Accident: Scorpio Collides With BEST Bus Near YB Chavan Centre, Both Vehicles Damaged; VIDEO Shows Mangled SUV | Screengrab

Mumbai: A Scorpio SUV collided head-on with a BEST wet-lease bus near the YB Chavan bus stop in south Mumbai on Sunday morning, leaving both vehicles badly damaged. No injuries were reported in the accident, which took place around 6.30 am on October 18.

According to a report submitted by the BEST undertaking, the bus, numbered 6266 and registered as MH-01-DR-1326, belonged to the Backbay Depot and was operated under a Tata wet-lease arrangement. It was travelling from Backbay Depot towards Churchgate as a spare bus when the oncoming Scorpio rammed into its front right side near the YB Chavan bus stop.

Video Shows Mangled SUV After Crash

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A video of the crash site has surfaced after the accident. The impact severely damaged the bus’s front right-side body panel, shattered its windscreen and broke the step below the driver’s door. The report also stated that the bus' steering rod was broken in the collision.

The Scorpio, bearing registration number 26-BH-9211-E, also suffered extensive damage. Its front right-side portion and windscreen were damaged, the front right tyre came off, and the front right-side door and bonnet were damaged.

None Injured Despite Horrific Crash

No one was injured in the incident. The bus driver, identified in the report by employee number 022754, had not reported any mechanical or brake-related issues before the collision, according to the BEST report.

The incident was reported to Cuffe Parade Police Station, following which the damaged bus was towed back to Backbay Depot. A Traffic Accident Diary (TAD) entry was registered against the Scorpio driver at the police station under TAD No. 70/2026, dated October 18. The cause of the collision is yet to be established.

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