Bhiwandi-Wada Road Accident: 45-Foot RCC Mixer Vessel Truck Gets Stuck In Tree, Freed After 3 Hours

A truck carrying a 45-foot-long RCC mixer vessel was freed after becoming stuck in a tree near Huda Hospital on Bhiwandi-Wada Road | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 17, 2026: Traffic was disrupted for some time on the Bhiwandi-Wada Road early Saturday after a truck carrying a massive 45-foot-long vessel for an RCC mixer plant became stuck in a tree near the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover, opposite Huda Hospital.

The vehicle, travelling from Pune towards Ambadi, was unable to move forward or reverse, leaving the heavy load trapped and requiring a coordinated operation by the police and fire brigade.

The incident prompted an immediate response from police personnel and fire brigade teams, who rushed to the spot after receiving information. The vessel had become entangled in a tree, making it difficult to manoeuvre the truck without risking further obstruction or damage. The teams worked for nearly three hours to safely extricate the oversized load.

After sustained efforts, the truck and the vessel were successfully freed and moved clear of the obstruction, allowing the affected stretch to be cleared.

Morning Traffic Affected

The incident occurred during the morning hours, when vehicular movement on the busy Bhiwandi-Wada Road was relatively heavy. With the truck unable to move, traffic towards Bhiwandi and Wada began to be affected. The obstruction also raised concerns about school buses and other vehicles getting caught in congestion.

Police personnel promptly took charge of traffic management at the spot and coordinated efforts to move the stranded vehicle towards the roadside. The operation required careful handling because of the vessel’s considerable length and the difficulty in extracting it from the tree.

The police and fire brigade teams continued their efforts until the obstruction was removed and the road was cleared for traffic. Following the operation, vehicular movement gradually returned to normal, bringing relief to commuters using the route.

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No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported in the incident. The prompt intervention by the police and fire brigade personnel helped ensure that the oversized vehicle was removed safely and that traffic could resume without further disruption.

The incident highlighted the challenges posed by the movement of oversized industrial equipment on busy roads, particularly during peak traffic hours.

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