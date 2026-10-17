Kalyan-Dombivli: MMRDA Initiates Process For ₹110-Crore Six-Lane Bridge Between Ambivli And Shahad

The proposed six-lane bridge over the Ulhas River between Ambivli and Shahad is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the Kalyan region | File Photo

Kalyan, October 17, 2026: In a major step towards easing traffic congestion between Ambivli and Shahad, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new six-lane bridge over the Ulhas River, parallel to the existing British-era bridge. The proposed project is estimated to cost around ₹110 crore.

The move follows a demand raised by KDMC Mayor Harshali Chaudhary, who recently met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought MMRDA funding for the project.

Chaudhary said the existing narrow bridge is unable to cope with the growing volume of traffic due to rapid urbanisation and an increase in the number of vehicles.

Daily congestion on the stretch causes inconvenience to commuters and can also delay the movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles.

New Bridge To Improve Connectivity

She said residential and industrial development was accelerating in several areas under KDMC's 'A' ward, including Vadavli, Atali, Ambivli, Mohane, Titwala, Mohili and Galegaon. The proposed six-lane bridge, along with its approach roads, is expected to improve connectivity between these areas and Kalyan city.

“Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took my demand seriously and directed that the proposal be taken forward. Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde has also assured support in securing funds,” the mayor said.

According to Chaudhary, MMRDA has written to the KDMC city engineer seeking details required for the DPR, including land requirements, road dimensions, the proposed layout and other technical information.

The project will move towards administrative approval after the DPR is submitted and the technical clearances are obtained. The tendering process is expected to begin after the necessary approvals.

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DPR Work Underway

KDMC City Engineer Shailesh Kulkarni confirmed that the civic body had received the proposal from MMRDA and had started work on the DPR.

“The proposal has been received from MMRDA. Work on the project's DPR is underway. A parallel six-lane bridge will be constructed after approval is granted,” Kulkarni said.

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