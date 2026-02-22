Tragedy In Bhiwandi: 25-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Well While Trying To Retrieve Cricket Bat

A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after falling into an old, open well in the Samru Baug area of Bhiwandi on Sunday while attempting to retrieve his cricket bat. |

Bhiwandi: A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after falling into an old, open well in the Samru Baug area of Bhiwandi on Sunday while attempting to retrieve his cricket bat.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal Ansari (25), a resident of the locality.

Uncovered Well Inside Jeans Unit Compound Had Swallowed Bat Days Earlier

According to police sources, an old, uncovered well is situated inside the compound of a jeans manufacturing unit near his residence. A few days earlier, Bilal’s cricket bat had accidentally fallen into the well while he was playing nearby.

Locals Raised Alarm After He Failed to Return

On Sunday he reportedly entered the well in an attempt to recover the bat. During the process he is believed to have lost his balance and fallen deeper inside, leaving him unable to climb back out. When he did not return for a considerable time, locals grew suspicious and checked the well, where he was found unconscious.

Police were immediately informed. With the help of local residents, officials pulled him out of the well. However, he was declared dead before he could be rushed for treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The tragic incident has left the area in shock, with family members devastated by the sudden loss.

Accidental Death Report Registered

Officials from Bhiwandi Bhiwada Police Station have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated further investigation. Police are probing the circumstances of the incident, including whether adequate safety measures were in place around the old well.

