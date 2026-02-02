Traffic Update Announced In Dombivli East: Patharli Road Closed From February 3, Police Issue Diversion Advisory

Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21 | Representational Image

Residents and daily commuters in Dombivli East will need to plan their travel carefully over the coming days, as the traffic police have announced temporary changes on a busy stretch under the Dombivli Traffic Sub Division. The diversion has been introduced to facilitate road paving work while ensuring smoother movement in surrounding areas.

Road Between Sarovar Bar and Sai Baba Temple to Remain Shut

The affected stretch lies on Patharli Road between Sarovar Bar Restaurant and the Sai Baba Temple, a route that sees heavy daily traffic. Authorities have confirmed that the road will be paved starting February 3, 2026. Due to the narrow width of the road, vehicular movement cannot continue alongside the work, making a complete closure necessary until the project is completed.

Officials said the decision was taken in public interest to avoid congestion and ensure safety for both commuters and workers.

Diversions for Vehicles Moving Towards MIDC Road

All vehicles travelling from Patharli Road in Dombivli East towards Sai Baba Temple and MIDC Road will be stopped at Sarovar Bar Restaurant. Commuters will need to take a left turn and proceed via Balaji Mandir Road, continuing through Gymkhana Road to reach their destinations.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at key junctions to guide motorists and prevent confusion during peak hours.

Alternate Routes for Traffic Coming From Sai Baba Temple Side

Vehicles approaching from the Sai Baba Temple and MIDC Road towards Patharli Road will also face entry restrictions near the temple. Motorists can take a left turn via the Ice Factory route towards Manpada Road, or opt for a right turn through Gymkhana Road and Balaji Mandir Road.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow signage and cooperate with on ground staff to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Emergency Services Exempted From Restrictions

According to a notification issued by Thane City Police, the traffic control order has been passed by Pankaj Shirsat under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The restrictions will remain in force from February 3, 2026 until the completion of the work.

Police vehicles, fire brigade services, ambulances, oxygen gas carriers and other essential service vehicles will remain exempt from these curbs. Residents of Dombivli have been requested to cooperate and use alternate routes to minimise inconvenience.

