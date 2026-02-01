Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal

District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal addresses citizens at the Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026, urging disciplined driving habits | File Photo

Thane, Feb 01: Emphasising that adherence to traffic regulations is a fundamental prerequisite for life safety rather than merely a legal obligation, the District Collector of Thane, Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, urged citizens to integrate road safety into their daily routines.

Speaking at the grand finale of the “Road Safety Campaign – 2026”, he warned that violations could lead to heavy fines, imprisonment and the permanent cancellation of driving licences.

Grand finale of the Road Safety Campaign 2026

The Road Safety Campaign 2026, known as the “Thane Carnival”, was inaugurated on January 26, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day. The ceremony was led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre.

The concluding ceremony was held on Saturday, January 31, at the Saket Police Sports Complex ground. The initiative was organised by the Thane City Traffic Branch under the directives of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and the strategic guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

Disciplined driving reduces fatalities

Addressing the gathering, Dr Panchal highlighted that the majority of road accidents are preventable through simple behavioural changes. He advocated:

● Strict use of helmets and seat belts

● Maintaining lane discipline and adhering to speed limits

● Avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving

● Respecting traffic signals and zebra crossings

● Maintaining a strict zero-tolerance policy towards drunk driving

Over 2,000 students participated

The event saw a massive turnout of over 2,000 students from across the district. Members of the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) delivered a disciplined march-past, serving as a powerful medium for spreading public awareness.

Recognition of excellence

The ceremony served as a platform to honour those dedicated to the cause. District Collector Dr Panchal and Joint Police Commissioner Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan presented awards to the winners of various march-past, band and painting competitions organised for school students. Teachers of the RSP units were also felicitated for their contribution to mentoring youth in civic discipline.

Becoming ambassadors for safety

Joint Police Commissioner Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan reiterated that the campaign’s core theme, “Road Safety – Life Safety”, was designed to minimise the loss of life and property.

“We want every citizen to step up and become an ‘Ambassador for Road Safety’,” Dr Chavan stated.

The month-long campaign was a collaborative effort involving the Transport Department, Traffic Police, Public Health Department and Education Department. It featured a series of awareness rallies, enlightenment programmes and public outreach drives aimed at fostering a sense of responsibility among motorists and the younger generation alike.

