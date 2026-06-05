Traffic Restrictions Announced In Dombivli Ahead Of Pimpleshwar Mahadev Temple Event Attended By CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde - Check Details Here |

Dombivli: The Thane Traffic Police have announced a comprehensive traffic management plan and temporary road closures in parts of Dombivli East on June 8 in view of a large public event being organised at Shri Tirthakshetra Pimpleshwar Mahadev Temple.

According to a post by Thane Police on X, the Shri Pimpleshwar Mahadev Bhakta Mandal, Dombivli East, has organised a "Gratitude Ceremony and Public Reception Ceremony" at the temple premises on June 8 between 5 pm and 10 pm.

🚧 वाहतूक नियंत्रण सूचना | डोंबिवली पूर्व 🚧



श्री पिंपळेश्वर महादेव मंदिर येथे आयोजित धार्मिक कार्यक्रमामुळे दि. 8 जून 2026 रोजी पिंपळेश्वर चौक, मानपाडा रोड व सेवा रस्त्यांवरील काही मार्गांवर वाहतूक बदल लागू राहतील.

➡️ वाहनचालकांनी पर्यायी मार्गांचा वापर करावा. pic.twitter.com/KRmDDlJJa4 — ठाणे पोलीस.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) June 5, 2026

The programme is expected to witness the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several other dignitaries, VIP guests and a large number of devotees. In anticipation of heavy vehicular movement and large public gatherings in the area, the Traffic Department has implemented special traffic regulations to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion.

The notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, under the powers vested under Sections 115 and 116(1)(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the notification, all types of vehicles travelling from the channel side towards Kalyan and proceeding to Manpada Road via Pimpleshwar Chowk Service Road will not be allowed to enter beyond Pimpleshwar Chowk near Pimpleshwar Point Hotel on Kalyan-Shil Road. Motorists using this route will be diverted through Manpada Chowk and Sonarpada Chowk to reach their destinations.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Manpada Road towards Pimpleshwar Chowk on Kalyan-Shil Road will face restrictions near the peepal tree located in front of Shri Govind Centre. Commuters will be required to take the alternate route via Manpada Road, Manpada Chowk and Saibaba Sagaon.

Another restriction has been imposed on vehicles travelling from the internal MIDC road situated behind Pimpleshwar Mahadev Temple towards Manpada Road and Kalyan-Shil Road. Entry for all vehicles will be closed near Om Sai Darshan Marble and Trading Company. Such vehicles will be diverted through Manpada Road, Manpada Chowk and Sonarpada before reaching Kalyan-Shil Road.

Traffic police have also prohibited entry for vehicles travelling from Manpada Chowk towards Pimpleshwar Chowk through the service road. The closure will be enforced at the beginning of the service road near Manpada Chowk. Motorists will instead be directed to use Manpada Road and Kalyan-Shil Road.

Likewise, vehicles travelling from Sonarpada towards Pimpleshwar Chowk through the service road will not be allowed beyond the starting point of the Sonarpada Service Road. These vehicles will be diverted via Kalyan-Shil Road or through Saibaba Sagaon and Manpada Road.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force throughout the day on June 8, from 12.01 am until midnight.

Traffic police clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, oxygen supply vehicles, green corridor vehicles and other essential service transport.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to cooperate with the traffic arrangements and use the designated alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during the event.

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