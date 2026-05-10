Good News Thanekars! Railway Ministry Gives Initial Nod For New Station Between Thane And Mulund To Cut Footfall At Busy Stations | File Photo

Thane: A long-pending proposal to build a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund has received in-principle approval from the Union Railway Ministry, bringing the project one step closer to execution.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the approval was communicated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through a letter. After receiving the communication, Fadnavis shared the development on social media and said the new station would help make travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region more efficient.

The proposed station is expected to serve passengers from areas such as Ghodbunder Road, Pokhran Road and Wagle Estate. Officials believe the project will help ease the heavy daily rush at Thane and Mulund stations. According to estimates, passenger load at Thane station may come down by around 31%, while Mulund station could see a reduction of nearly 24%.

Thane station, one of the busiest suburban railway stations in the region, currently witnesses a daily footfall of more than six lakh commuters. The new station is being planned as a major decongestion measure for the Central Railway suburban network.

The project, first conceptualised in 2019, will be taken forward by Central Railway, reported The Indian Express. Thane Smart City Limited will fund the development. While railway-related infrastructure such as tracks and platforms will be handled by the Railways, the Smart City body will be responsible for the station’s surrounding facilities.

The proposed station is expected to have passenger-friendly infrastructure, including parking space, a deck and a bus terminal, to improve last-mile connectivity.

The estimated cost of the project has also increased sharply over the years. While it was initially pegged at around Rs 120 crore, the revised cost is now expected to cross Rs 245 crore.

The station will be developed on a 14.83-acre land parcel that was earlier reserved for the Thane Mental Hospital. The land was handed over to the Railways in 2023 after approval from the Bombay High Court.

The project had remained stuck for some time due to funding issues faced by the Smart City body. Thane MP Naresh Mhaske later sought assistance from the Union Railway Ministry, after which the matter moved forward.

In March 2026, the Thane Municipal Corporation passed a unanimous resolution proposing that the new station be named after late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

With the in-principle approval now granted, Central Railway will prepare a Detailed Project Report with revised cost details. Final sanctions will be sought after the DPR is completed, following which construction work can begin.

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