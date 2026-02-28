Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Goa Highway: 3 KM Long Queue Of Vehicles Spotted Near Mangaon & Indapur As Konkanis Rush To Village For Holi - VIDEO |

Raigad: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Mumbai–Goa highway near Mangaon and Indapur on Saturday, with vehicle queues stretching up to 3 kilometres, as a large number of Mumbai residents travel to their native villages in the Konkan region for Holi.

The traffic jam is likely to continue for the next three days due to the festive rush. Visuals circulating on social media show long lines of vehicles crawling under the scorching sun, with commuters stranded for hours.

The Indapur–Mangaon stretch has long been notorious for severe traffic snarls as the highway passes through the congested Mangaon city area, making road widening difficult. To address the issue, authorities have planned a bypass road to divert through traffic. Construction of the bypass is currently underway and is expected to bring major relief once completed.

Mumbai-Goa Highway Work To Be Completed By May

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government informed the state Assembly earlier this week that the long-pending Mumbai–Goa highway project will be completed by May this year. Public Works Department Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale said the four-lane widening work will be finished across most stretches, except for the Indapur–Mangaon bypass.

In a written reply dated February 26, the minister said contractors have been instructed to keep the road motorable and ensure proper maintenance of completed sections. Both the National Highways Authority of India and the Maharashtra PWD are jointly executing the widening of the 471-kilometre highway, which connects Mumbai to Goa and serves as a vital lifeline for the entire Konkan region.

The project, which began nearly 18 years ago, has faced repeated delays. According to official data, 44 accidents were reported between March and December last year on the Indapur–Kashedi tunnel stretch, resulting in 23 deaths. However, the government noted that accident numbers and fatalities were lower compared to the previous five years.

Out of the 437.88-kilometre stretch between Panvel and Zarap, widening work has been completed on 417 kilometres. Work on the remaining 18 kilometres is underway and is expected to be completed by next month, excluding major bridges and flyovers.

