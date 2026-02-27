 Mumbai-Goa Highway Work Planned To Be Over By May
The Maharashtra government told the state assembly that the four-lane widening of the 471km Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by May, except for the Indapur-Mangaon bypass. PWD minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale said contractors have been instructed to maintain motorable roads, while NHAI and state PWD continue work on bridges and flyovers.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Goa Highway Work Planned To Be Over By May | Representational Image

The state government informed the state assembly on Thursday that the long-delayed work on the Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by May this year. The four-lane widening of the highway will be finished, except for the Indapur-Mangaon bypass, the government has said.

In a written reply, public works department minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale said instructions have been given to contractors to keep the road motorable and ensure maintenance of the completed stretches.

Both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state PWD are engaged in widening the 471km crucial link connecting the entire Konkan region with Mumbai and Goa. The project, which began approximately 18 years ago, remains incomplete.

According to the minister, 44 accidents occurred between March and December last year on the stretch connecting Indapur to the Kashedi tunnel, resulting in 23 deaths. He said the number of accidents and the death ratio were lower compared to the previous five years.

Of the 437.88km stretch from Panvel to Zarap, widening work has been completed on 417km. Work on the remaining 18km is underway and is expected to be completed by next month, except for major bridges and flyovers, the minister said.

