Traffic Constable's Saves The Day: Rescues Runaway Minor Girl On Mumbai Local Train

Kurla Station | Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: Ram Bhau Dhavlu Borase, a Traffic police Constable serving in the Chembur Traffic Department, rescued a minor girl who had run away from Gorakhpur on Thursday. While traveling on a CSMT-bound local train from Kasara to Kurla, Borase noticed two youngsters, a boy, and a girl, engaged in conversation. The girl, approximately 15 to 16-years-old, appeared visibly nervous, raising concerns in the alert officer's mind.

"Fearing that the young girl might be facing a precarious situation, Constable Borase decided to intervene and initiated a conversation with the two individuals. His suspicions were confirmed as he learned that the girl had traveled from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, with the said boy without informing her family," said an official of Kurla GRP, adding that Traffic Constable Borase immediately took action. He alighted at Kurla Railway Station and handed both the girl and the boy over to Kurla GRP.

Kurla GRP hands over both the girl and the boy to children's home

Kurla GRP contacted the Gorakhpur police and informed them about the girl. After completing all necessary procedures, Kurla GRP sent both children to a children's home. According to Kurla GRP, the local police of Gorkhpur are on their way with the parents of the girl.

Speaking about the incident, a senior police officer of Kurla GRP praised Constable Borase, saying, "His swift action and concern for the well-being of citizens exemplify the values we uphold in the police force. We are proud to have officers like him serving our community."

