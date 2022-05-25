e-Paper Get App
Traffic block at Titoli to impact superfast summer special and other trains

Manmad Superfast Summer special train will not run between May 28 and June 2 owing to a traffic block in Titoli yard of Bhusawal division.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Representative Image | File image
Manmad Superfast Summer special train will not run between May 28 and June 2 owing to a traffic block in Titoli yard of Bhusawal division. Nearly a dozen other trains connecting Mumbai will be also affected.

The block has been undertaken to commission electronic interlocking at Titoli. From Saturday major signalling work will also be undertaken, which will affect other trains.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:25 AM IST