Traditional Village Fairs Begin Across Uran Taluka: Age-Old Customs Revived, Deities Honoured With Sacred Dances & Palkhi Processions

Traditional village fairs dedicated to local deities have begun across Uran taluka, drawing large crowds and reviving age-old customs. | AI

Traditional village fairs dedicated to local deities have begun across Uran taluka, drawing large crowds and reviving age-old customs.

Preparations are underway in several villages, with prominent fairs being organised for deities such as Retheshwari in Jasai, Shendani Devi in Karanja, and Satishwari in Navin Sheva.

The annual fair has have prompted many residents working outside the taluka to return to their native villages to take part in the celebrations.

Sacred Stick Dancing

A key highlight of these fairs is the ritual of dancing with sacred sticks, a tradition observed in many villages for weeks leading up to the main event. Major festivities are also planned on Amavasya at Phophroli, where devotees will gather for the celebrations of Jogeshwari Mata and Gapuji Mata.

These fairs, some with a history spanning centuries, continue to be marked by community feasts, cultural rituals, and multi-day palkhi processions. In Nhava village, the ongoing fair of Dovale Devi has attracted significant participation, with the palkhi procession taken across the village and neighbouring temples, often lasting several hours due to the large number of devotees.

Centuries-Old Traditions

Upcoming events include the Dronagiri Devi fair scheduled for April 9–10, featuring a grand procession, and the renowned Ratneshwari Devi yatra at Jasai, which will be celebrated over three days and is expected to draw devotees from Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

Fairs of Shanta Devi at Gavhan and Satishwari Devi at Navin Sheva will follow, continuing the festive calendar in the taluka.

Civic and local authorities are making arrangements to manage crowds and ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.

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