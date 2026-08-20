Traditional Engineering Branches Make A Comeback In Polytechnic Admissions | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Despite the growing influence of artificial intelligence and increasing competition for jobs in the computer and IT sector, students opting for diploma engineering courses after Class 10 have shown a renewed preference for traditional engineering branches this year.

Mechanical, electrical and civil engineering together recorded 57,154 admissions in the 2026-27 diploma engineering admission cycle, marking an increase of 4,940 admissions over the previous year. In contrast, admissions to computer engineering declined by 1,539 compared with last year.

A total of 1,40,939 Class 10 students applied for diploma engineering admissions this year, including 93,542 boys and 47,397 girls. Of these, 1,14,573 students secured admission, comprising 76,266 boys and 38,307 girls. The admissions included 6,799 students who had scored more than 90% in Class 10.

Across 449 polytechnic institutes in Maharashtra, 1,39,147 seats were available this year. Of these, 1,14,561 seats were filled, while 31,945 seats remained vacant. The number of admissions is reportedly the highest recorded in the last decade.

Traditional branches regain preference

Mechanical engineering emerged as the most preferred branch, with 23,047 admissions. It was followed by computer engineering with 19,366 admissions, electrical engineering with 17,835 and civil engineering with 16,272 admissions.

Mechanical engineering recorded 20,423 male and 2,624 female admissions. The branch had 20,593 admissions last year, meaning admissions increased by 2,454 this year. Computer engineering, on the other hand, saw admissions fall from 20,905 last year to 19,366 this year. Interestingly, girls outnumbered boys in the branch, with 10,467 girls and 8,899 boys securing admission.

Technology courses continue to attract students

The preference for newer technology-oriented courses has also remained strong. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning recorded 6,815 admissions, while Information Technology saw 4,294 admissions. Computer Technology recorded 3,078 admissions and Computer Science and Engineering registered 2,528 admissions.

Girls also showed a significant presence in emerging technology courses. Of the 6,815 students admitted to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, 3,508 were girls and 3,307 were boys. Girls also outnumbered boys in computer engineering, indicating growing female participation in technology-related diploma courses.

Pune records highest admissions

The Pune division recorded the highest number of admissions among the six divisions in the state. Of the 42,111 seats available across 129 polytechnic institutes, 35,054 students secured admission, leaving 7,057 seats vacant.

In the Nashik division, 24,645 admissions were recorded against 33,331 seats across 101 institutes, leaving 8,686 vacancies. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded 17,629 admissions against 25,285 seats in 81 institutes, with 7,656 seats remaining vacant.

Nagpur recorded 10,728 admissions against 14,455 seats across 54 institutes, while the Mumbai division recorded 14,630 admissions against 18,457 seats across 63 institutes. The Amravati division had 4,516 admissions against 5,508 seats across 21 institutes.

Curriculum updated to meet industry needs

The State Board of Technical Education has been updating traditional engineering curricula by incorporating skills required by industry. Updated laboratories, innovative subjects and Centres of Excellence are being introduced to provide students with training aligned with changing technologies.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the rise in polytechnic admissions reflected students' response to these changes. According to him, traditional courses are being modernised by integrating industry-relevant skills and new technologies into their curricula.

Dr Pramod Naik, Director of Technical Education, attributed the growing interest in polytechnic education to direct employment opportunities, stronger industry linkages and rising demand for skilled workers across sectors. He said students were increasingly considering the career opportunities available after a course while choosing their branch.

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Branch-wise admissions

Mechanical Engineering recorded 23,047 admissions, followed by Computer Engineering with 19,366, Electrical Engineering with 17,835 and Civil Engineering with 16,272. Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering recorded 9,193 admissions, while Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning registered 6,815.

Other courses included Information Technology with 4,294 admissions, Computer Technology with 3,078, Computer Science and Engineering with 2,528, Mechatronics with 1,421, Electronics and Computer Engineering with 1,333, Automobile Engineering with 1,070, Artificial Intelligence with 984, Chemical Engineering with 834 and Automation and Robotics with 595 admissions.

The admission trend suggests that while emerging technology courses continue to attract students, traditional engineering disciplines remain highly relevant, particularly because of their wider employment opportunities across manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, energy and other industrial sectors.

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