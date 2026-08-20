Maharashtra Forms Panel To Frame SOP For Use Of AI-Powered Smart Glasses, Wearable Devices | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a one-member committee to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safe and regulated use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart goggles, smart glasses, camera-enabled spectacles and other wearable devices. The committee will be headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber, who is also the head of the Maharashtra State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C).

According to a Home Department government resolution issued on Thursday, the move comes amid concerns over potential threats to national security, state security and citizens’ privacy arising from the ability of such devices to capture photographs and videos, undertake live streaming and collect data.

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Assessment of wearable technology risks

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed assessment of the technological capabilities of AI-powered smart goggles, smart glasses, camera-enabled spectacles and other wearable devices, including video and audio recording, live streaming, facial recognition and data collection.

It will also assess the potential risks posed by the use of such devices at sensitive and public locations, including Mantralaya, government offices, police stations, court premises, airports, railway stations, power projects, ports, defence-related sites, educational institutions, hospitals and religious and other public places. The assessment will focus on possible threats to national and state security as well as citizens’ privacy.

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Guidelines and security protocols

The panel will formulate clear guidelines on where and how AI-enabled wearable devices can and cannot be used, along with security protocols aimed at protecting individual privacy and freedoms. It will also develop specialised training modules and guidelines for security personnel and agencies to regulate the use of such devices and identify potential threats.

The committee will submit its detailed report and recommendations to the Home Department within four months of the issuance of the government resolution.

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