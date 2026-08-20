Maharashtra Govt Withdraws Aug 18 Order Halting CCMP Registration | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: In a fresh twist to the contentious issue of allowing homeopathic doctors with a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to practise modern medicine, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn its August 18 communication directing the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to halt their registration.

The latest communication, issued to the administration of the MMC, states that the August 18 letter is being cancelled and directs the Council to take further action in accordance with the decision taken at a meeting held on July 28, 2026.

Following the July 28 meeting, the MMC had issued registration to one CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioner. The registration process was subsequently halted, citing technical grounds.

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Government reverses registration halt

Amid protests by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors affiliated with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the state government on August 18 directed the MMC to keep further registrations on hold until the issue was settled.

The latest withdrawal has once again created uncertainty over the implementation of the CCMP framework and the registration of eligible homeopathic practitioners with the MMC.

Doctors raise concerns

Reacting to the development, Central MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde said the association remains firmly opposed to facilitating the inclusion of CCMP-BHMS practitioners within the MMC framework for modern medical practice.

“We respect the Government and the Bombay High Court, where the matter is sub judice. Our Executive Committee will decide the further lawful course of action, while our position remains clear on patient safety and protecting qualified modern medical professionals,” he said.

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CCMP debate continues

The CCMP issue has been contentious among the medical fraternity, with allopathic doctors and resident doctors opposing what they term cross-pathy, citing concerns over patient safety and standards of modern medical practice. CCMP-qualified homeopaths, meanwhile, have sought implementation of provisions allowing them to practise modern medicine within the permitted scope.

The matter is also pending before the Bombay High Court, adding a legal dimension to the government's latest move. The state has specifically directed the MMC to proceed according to the decision taken at the July 28 meeting, leaving the immediate course of action dependent on the contents and implementation of that decision.

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