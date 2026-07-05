Tourist Influx At Mumbra's Khadi Machine Dam Raises Safety Alarms As Reckless Selfie-Seekers Flout Guidelines |

Thane: Incessant monsoon rains have triggered a massive influx of tourists at the Khadi Machine Dam and its surrounding waterfalls in Mumbra. Capitalizing on the weekend and seasonal holidays, hundreds of visitors including families, women, and youth are flocking to the scenic spot to enjoy the weather.

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However, this surge in tourism has raised serious safety alarms. Flouting basic safety guidelines, numerous thrill-seekers are venturing into highly vulnerable and slippery zones to capture selfies, photos, and videos for social media.

Local residents have expressed deep concern over the glaring lack of adequate security infrastructure relative to the massive weekend crowds. According to locals, the site witnesses a similar influx every monsoon, yet robust and permanent safety measures remain missing year after year.

Experts Warn of Flash Risks

Weather and disaster management experts have strongly cautioned against such reckless behavior. They warn that continuous downpours can cause a sudden, rapid rise in the dam’s water levels and flash currents, transforming a casual outing into a fatal trap within seconds.

In light of the escalating risks, civic activists and residents are urgently appealing to the local administration and the police department to reinforce the security apparatus. The demands include the immediate deployment of dedicated police personnel, professional rescue teams, and the installation of prominent warning signs around high-risk zones.

As footfalls continue to rise at Khadi Machine Dam, all eyes are now on the municipal authorities and local law enforcement to see what swift, preventative measures will be implemented to avert a potential tragedy.

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