Tourist Entry Banned At Ghansoli’s Gawli Dev Waterfall Over Monsoon Safety Concerns | AI

Authorities have prohibited tourist entry to the popular Gawli Dev waterfall and hill in Ghansoli following safety concerns during the monsoon season, leaving the usually crowded destination deserted.

Thousands Visit Waterfall Every Year

Every year, thousands of visitors flock to Gawli Dev to enjoy the seasonal waterfall cascading from the hilltop. Nestled amidst lush greenery, the site is a major monsoon attraction, with tourists seeking the unique experience of standing beneath the waterfall.

However, in view of the prevailing hazardous conditions, the Maharashtra government, along with the police, has imposed a complete ban on entry to the waterfall and surrounding hill area.

Police Intensify Patrolling

The waterfall flows at full force during the monsoon, drawing large crowds despite the risks. To prevent accidents, the Thane district administration, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and Rabale MIDC Police have issued strict prohibitory orders barring visitors from accessing the site. Police patrolling in the area has also been intensified to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

Tourism Development Works Underway

Meanwhile, Gawli Dev has received approval from the Forest Department for development as a tourism destination.

Infrastructure works worth Rs 4.61 crore are currently underway under the District Planning Committee's Tourism Development Scheme. The project includes construction of gabion retaining walls, seating areas, stone masonry, paved walkways, gazebos, portable and public toilets, drinking water facilities at multiple locations, stormwater drainage systems, and new stairways to improve safe access to the hill. The project is being funded through allocations made by the District Planning Committee.

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