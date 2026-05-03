Maharashtra Tourism Lights Up Times Square, New York With High-Impact Campaign To Mark Maharashtra Day & Boost Global Profile |

Mumbai: In a bid to elevate its global tourism profile, Maharashtra Tourism has showcased a high-impact promotional campaign at Times Square in New York City, coinciding with the celebration of Maharashtra Day on May 1.

Minister Desai Calls It a Matter of Pride for Maharashtra

The initiative marks a strategic effort to position Maharashtra as a premier international travel destination, leveraging the immense visibility of one of the world’s busiest commercial and tourism hubs. The advertisement prominently highlights the state’s diverse attractions, ranging from its historic forts and rich cultural heritage to beaches, scenic landscapes and vibrant urban experiences.

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai underscored the significance of the campaign, stating: “Times Square, one of the world’s busiest and most influential commercial hubs, attracts millions of visitors every day. Establishing Maharashtra’s presence at such a prestigious international venue is a matter of pride for the state.”

Aims to Strengthen "Incredible Maharashtra" Brand Globally

He further described the initiative as a crucial step in presenting Maharashtra’s tourism strengths to a global audience. According to Desai, the visibility generated through the campaign is expected to draw increased international tourist interest and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

Officials believe that featuring Maharashtra Tourism in a globally recognised location like Times Square will substantially enhance awareness about the state’s travel offerings. The campaign also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the “Incredible Maharashtra” brand on the world stage.

The tourism department said that with its wide-ranging tourism assets already attracting visitors from across the globe, authorities are confident that this international outreach will further boost tourist inflow. The move is also expected to create new employment opportunities and stimulate allied sectors, reinforcing tourism as a key driver of the state’s economy.

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