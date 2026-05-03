Kalyan Woman's KYC Exploited For Ladki Bahin Yojana: Agent Creates Fake Instagram Account, Sends Obscene Messages; Case Registered

Kalyan Woman's KYC Exploited For Ladki Bahin Yojana | Representational Image

Kalyan: In a disturbing case of cyber fraud and breach of trust, a private agent allegedly exploited a woman under the pretext of completing her KYC for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, creating a fake Instagram account in her name and sending obscene messages and videos to unsuspecting individuals.

Victim Was Not Receiving Scheme Benefits Due to Incomplete KYC

The incident, reported from the Mohane area of Kalyan, has raised serious concerns over the misuse of personal data during KYC processes. A case has been registered at the Khadakpada Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to police sources, the victim had not been receiving financial benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Upon inquiry, she was informed that her KYC was incomplete. Acting on suggestions from locals, she contacted one Rutik Khandare, who claimed to assist with KYC procedures.

Man Confronts Victim Over Obscene Messages from Fake Account

The accused allegedly collected necessary documents along with ₹1,000 as service charges. He also took possession of the woman’s mobile phone temporarily, citing the need to complete an OTP verification process.

However, even after several days, the KYC process remained incomplete, and the woman did not receive any scheme benefits. The situation took a shocking turn when a man approached the victim, accusing her of sending obscene messages and videos through an Instagram account bearing her name.

Police Issue Notice to Khandare; Released After Questioning

The woman was left stunned, as she had no knowledge of Instagram or any such activity. Upon further checking, her daughter discovered that the accused had used the woman’s mobile phone to create a fake Instagram account and was allegedly sending explicit content to various users.

Following the revelation, the victim lodged a complaint at Khadakpada Police Station. Police have registered a case against the accused and issued a notice to Rutik Khandare. He has been released after preliminary questioning, and further investigation is ongoing.

Officials have urged citizens to exercise caution while dealing with unauthorized agents for KYC or financial processes. “People should avoid sharing personal documents, OTPs, or mobile phones with unknown individuals. Always rely on official channels,” a police officer stated.

The incident highlights the growing risks of cyber exploitation in the guise of government schemes and underscores the urgent need for digital awareness among citizens.

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