Panvel Municipal Corporation's Free Acting Training Camp Overwhelmingly Booked, Only Few Seats Left In Kalamboli & Select Batches

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s upcoming nine-day acting training camp, scheduled to begin on May 11, has received an overwhelming response, with senior batches in Panvel and Kharghar already fully booked. Only a few seats remain available in select batches, particularly in Kalamboli, where a special batch for teachers and professors has also been introduced.

Camp in Collaboration with Marathi Natya Parishad

The camp is being organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad (Panvel branch), with the aim of promoting theatre culture, encouraging artistic talent, and expanding cultural activities within the civic body’s jurisdiction.

According to officials, the initiative has been launched under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Training sessions will be conducted at centres in Panvel, Kharghar, and Kalamboli.

Youth & Adult Groups with Separate Session Timings

Participants will be divided into two groups at each centre — a youth group (8–16 years) and an adult group (17–65 years). Sessions for the youth group will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while adult sessions will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. An advanced-level batch has also been planned in Panvel and Kharghar to offer higher-level training compared to previous editions.

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The Kalamboli centre will host a dedicated batch for teachers and professors, aimed at enhancing drama training in schools by equipping educators with practical acting skills.

Free Camp Limited to 30 Participants Per Group

Officials said the camp is free of cost, but participation is limited to 30 candidates per group on a first-come, first-served basis. The programme will include guidance from theatre and film professionals, culminating in participant performances. Certificates will be awarded to all attendees.

Registrations are open until May 7, and interested participants have been urged to apply at the earliest due to limited availability.

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