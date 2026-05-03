Fire Breaks Out In Empty BEST Bus During Servicing At Kurla Depot; No Injuries Reported | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an empty bus during servicing at the Kurla BEST Bus Depot near Kanakia Building in Kurla (West) on Sunday.

The incident was reported at 4:14 pm by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted inside the depot while the bus was undergoing servicing.

The MFB declared a Level I fire at 4:28 pm and rushed firefighting teams to the spot.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Fire Engulfs 10–12 Vehicles On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road

A fire broke out on the busy Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road on Thursday, April 23rd, afternoon, engulfing at least 10–12 four-wheelers in flames and sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control within an hour, preventing it from spreading further. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the MFB, the fire reported at 11:45 AM on Thursday. The blaze affected around 10 to 12 four-wheeler vehicles, sending thick smoke across the busy stretch near Baingan wadi signal at Govandi.

Firefighters, along with police personnel and 108 ambulance services, were immediately mobilized to the spot. Swift response by emergency teams ensured the fire was brought under control by 12:22 pm Cooling operations followed, and the situation was fully contained by the time of the latest update at 1:35 pm.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is likely to be investigated by authorities.

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