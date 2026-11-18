Torres Jewellery Fraud: ED Arrests Extradited Ukrainian National Oleksandr Zapichenko In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: After due compliance, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday formally arrested Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko, extradited from Romania, in the Torres Jewellery fraud case.

After he was brought to India through extradition, Zapichenko was produced before the court late on Tuesday night for due compliance with the warrant issued by the special court. On Wednesday, ED again produced him to seek permission for his arrest.

Language Barrier Complicates Court Proceedings

However, the court faced a dilemma over language. Zapichenko did communicate in broken English but claimed that the official interpreter/translator brought by the agency was not able to communicate his messages properly. The interpreter, too, on the other hand, sought to withdraw, showing his inability to communicate and translate exactly, and did not want to take a risk.

In the meanwhile, he was allowed to be represented by a lawyer from legal aid. The central agency sought formal permission to arrest him in the money laundering case linked to Torres fraud. The court allowed the plea.

Read Also Torres Jewellery Scam: ED Extradites Key Ukrainian Accused Oleksandr Zapichenko From Romania

ED Secures Extradition From Romania

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), secured the extradition of Zapichenko, a key accused in the multi-crore Torres Jewellery investment fraud and money laundering case, from Romania on Tuesday.

Zapichenko, who operated under the alias "Alex", was a key figure at Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, the holding company behind the Torres Jewellery brand. Beginning in early 2024, the company allegedly lured thousands of retail investors across Mumbai and neighbouring areas with promises of weekly returns ranging from 4 per cent to 11 per cent, along with referral bonuses.

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ED Traces Over Rs 177 Crore

The ED's investigation, which has quantified the proceeds of crime at over Rs 177 crore, revealed that Zapichenko and his co-accused, fellow Ukrainian national Olena Stoian, allegedly played key roles in directing the collection and diversion of funds.

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