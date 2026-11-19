Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko has been remanded to two days of ED custody following his extradition from Romania in the Torres Jewellery investment fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko played an active role in the Torres Jewellery investment fraud and allegedly collected Rs 500 crore in cash from Torres showrooms, which he eventually diverted abroad.

The ED, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), secured the extradition of Zapichenko, a key accused in the multi-crore Torres Jewellery investment fraud and money laundering case, from Romania on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday obtained Zapichenko's custody for two days for interrogation. While seeking his custody, ED prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves pleaded that "he has knowingly been involved in collection of huge cash of approximately Rs 500 crores from the showrooms of Torres, which has been utilised for acquisition of USDT, which was remitted outside India."

Cash Allegedly Converted Into Cryptocurrency

The ED has claimed that, "Once the cash is delivered, Zapichenko has instructed one of the accused Alpesh Khara to convert these physical funds into USDT (Tether), a type of cryptocurrency."

"The converted USDT is then transferred into the crypto wallet provided by him. This transfer represents a further step in the money laundering process, as the illicit funds are moved across digital platforms," the agency said.

With this, the agency said, "His involvement in money laundering is evident through a series of coordinated actions taken to conceal the illicit origins of the funds."

Defence Questions ED's Claims

The plea was opposed by Zapichenko's lawyers, Pradhant Pandey and Pranav Saraf, who claimed that the agency had not complied with due process while arresting him.

It was further argued that the prosecution complaint mentions the total proceeds of crime as Rs 177 crore. Hence, the defence questioned the source of the ED's reference to Rs 500 crore. The defence further said that the offence had already been investigated and that there was nothing more to probe.

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The court, however, granted the ED custody of Zapichenko for two days, considering that his interrogation was required.

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