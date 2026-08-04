Torrential Rain Floods Bhiwandi; Kamwari River Crosses Danger Mark, Low-Lying Areas Submerged |

Bhiwandi: Torrential overnight rain brought normal life to a standstill across Bhiwandi on Monday, inundating several low-lying localities, disrupting traffic and forcing residents to remain indoors as the Kamwari River rose above the danger mark.

Floodwater Enters Homes Across Residential Areas

The relentless downpour, which continued from late Sunday night into Monday morning, triggered widespread flooding across the city. Water entered houses in several residential pockets, damaging household belongings and leaving many families anxious through the night as water levels continued to rise.

The situation turned alarming along the banks of the Kamwari River, where the strong current submerged several vehicles parked near the riverfront. A video showing a mini bus being swept away by the swollen river has gone viral on social media, highlighting the intensity of the floodwaters and raising concerns among residents.

Several Localities Among the Worst Affected

Among the worst-affected areas were Nadi Naka, Eidgah Road, MHADA Colony, Bandar Mohalla, Khadipar and Tandel Mohalla, where rainwater accumulated rapidly after hours of incessant rainfall. Several residents were forced to move to safer locations as floodwater entered their homes.

Commercial activity across the city also took a severe hit. Waterlogging was reported in the city's main vegetable market and around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, affecting shops and roadside businesses. Traders struggled to protect their merchandise from floodwater, while vegetable vendors reported significant losses due to the inundation. Customers, too, faced considerable inconvenience as key market areas remained submerged.

Waist-Deep Water Disrupts Movement Across City

In the Eidgah locality, waist-deep water severely disrupted movement, leaving women, children and senior citizens stranded for several hours. Residents were seen wading through floodwater to reach their homes, while many roads across the city became impassable, resulting in traffic congestion and long queues of vehicles.

With the Kamwari River continuing to flow above the danger level, the local administration issued an alert for residents living in vulnerable riverbank areas. Authorities urged people residing in Nadi Naka, MHADA Colony, Eidgah Road, Bandar Mohalla, Khadipar and Tandel Mohalla to remain vigilant and shift to safer places if required.

Officials said disaster management teams and other civic departments have been deployed to monitor the situation round the clock and are prepared to respond to any emergency. Continuous surveillance is being maintained in flood-prone areas as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further heavy rainfall over the next few hours, prompting authorities to advise citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and overflowing drains.

Residents have also been urged to immediately contact the disaster control room or local authorities in the event of any emergency. With rain continuing unabated and water levels remaining high, Bhiwandi continues to remain on high alert amid fears of further flooding if the downpour persists.

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