TDRF Rescuer Killed In Pothole Crash Leaves Behind Wife, Twin Daughters; Family Seeks Justice |

Shahapur: A rescue worker who spent years saving lives during disasters tragically lost his own life after his motorcycle allegedly hit a pothole on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near the Bharangi River bridge in Shahapur, leaving behind a young wife, one-year-three-month-old twin daughters, and a grieving family demanding accountability.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Lahu Gore (31), a resident of Bamane village in Shahapur taluka and a permanent member of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF). According to family members and colleagues, Gore was on his way to duty when the fatal accident occurred.

Police and local sources said Gore was travelling towards Thane on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway when his motorcycle allegedly struck a pothole near the Bharangi River bridge. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, skidded across the road and crashed into the road divider, sustaining severe head and body injuries.

The pothole at the accident site near Shahapur on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway has already been repaired. Three dedicated teams have been deployed to fill potholes along the 60-km stretch of the highway. Pothole repair work is being carried out on a daily basis. However, continuous heavy rainfall and the movement of heavy vehicles are causing new potholes to develop," said Shashank Adke, PIU Nashik, National Highways.

Passers-by immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

The incident has once again triggered concerns over the dangerous condition of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, where commuters have repeatedly complained about potholes during the monsoon.

Wife's Last Conversation

Speaking through tears, Gore's wife Kavita Vikas Gore recalled her final conversation with her husband before he left home.

She said one of their twin daughters was unwell, and Vikas had assured her that after returning from duty they would take the child to the hospital.

"He told me not to worry and said he would come back after work so we could take our daughter for treatment. Instead, the news of his accident reached our home she said.

Holding back tears, Kavita said she is unable to comprehend how she will raise the couple's one-year-three-month-old twin daughters alone.

"My husband did not die because of fate. He lost his life because of a pothole. The government should extend financial assistance and ensure the future of our daughters," she appealed.

Mother Holds Administration Responsible

Vikas' mother, Kunda Bai Lahu Gore, directly blamed the authorities for the tragedy, alleging that poor road maintenance claimed her son's life.

"My son dedicated his life to saving others, but the administration could not even provide safe roads. The government should repair these roads immediately and think about the future of his two daughters. At least one family member should be given a government job," she demanded.

Relatives said the family has been devastated by the sudden loss of its only earning member.

'He Saved Countless Lives'

Friends and local residents remembered Gore as a disciplined, soft-spoken and socially committed young man who inspired village youth to stay away from addictions.

"He always encouraged children and young people. Whenever there was an emergency, he would be among the first to respond. Ironically, a man who rescued so many people became a victim of administrative negligence," one of his classmates said.

They questioned how many more lives would be lost before authorities permanently address the pothole menace on major highways.

TDRF Officer Pays Tribute

TDRF officer Sachin Dubey described Gore as one of the force's dedicated rescuers.

He said Gore had been associated with the Thane Disaster Response Force since 2019 and became a permanent member in 2024.

His performance was outstanding. During the recent building collapse operation in Bhiwandi, he played a crucial role in recovering around ten bodies from beneath the debris. Losing such a committed rescuer in a road accident caused by alleged potholes is extremely unfortunate," Dubey said.

Brother Recalls Final Moments

Gore's elder brother, Ajay Gore said Vikas was not keeping well on the day of the accident, and the family had advised him to stay home.

"I told him not to go because he wasn't feeling well. But he said he had an emergency call and had to report for duty. That was the last time we saw him alive," Ajay said.

He alleged that poor road maintenance has led to frequent accidents on the highway and urged authorities to repair potholes immediately before more innocent lives are lost.

Public Anger Grows

The accident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents, many of whom alleged that repeated complaints about potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway have failed to prompt timely repairs.

Residents have demanded an independent inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident, compensation for the bereaved family, and immediate restoration of the damaged stretch of the highway.

For the Gore family, however, the loss is beyond compensation. A young rescue worker who dedicated his life to protecting others never returned home from duty, leaving behind unanswered questions, grieving parents, a devastated wife, and two infant daughters whose future now hangs in uncertainty.

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