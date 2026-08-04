'Namo Sahakar Taxi' Ride-Hailing Platform To Launch In Maharashtra With Cooperative Model For Drivers | X

Mumbai: A new cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, 'Namo Sahakar Taxi', is set to be launched in Maharashtra with the aim of ending the exploitation of taxi drivers and giving them a direct stake in the business. Addressing a gathering of taxi driver-owner associations and drivers on Monday, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said the initiative has received approval from the Maharashtra government and the Chief Minister, while the state has also secured an aggregator licence for the platform.

Drivers to Become Shareholders Under Cooperative Model

Darekar said the platform has been designed to ensure that drivers become full partners in the profits instead of merely working for private aggregators. Drivers will be shareholders, with earnings going directly to them through the cooperative model. He said the mobile application has already been developed and drivers will be guided on how the platform will function and how it will safeguard their interests. Around 2,000 drivers have already registered, while the first phase will see 2,000 taxis joining the platform. Around 200 to 300 taxis are expected to begin operations within the next 15 days.

Highlighting the welfare aspect of the initiative, Darekar said the scheme will provide job security, children's education support, insurance cover and interest-free loans to drivers. Special training programmes will also be organised, including for Marathi youth looking to enter the transport sector. He said the initiative is open to everyone irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliation and is aimed at creating employment opportunities. The project will begin in Maharashtra before being expanded across the country. Darekar said the objective is to ensure that taxi drivers are treated fairly and are no longer subjected to exploitation by existing ride-hailing platforms.

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