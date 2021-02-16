Toolkit Case: Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has reserved order on the plea of activist Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the Toolkit doc.

The Court has reserved the order for tomorrow. Delhi Police has said that no coercive action will be take till then.

22-year-old Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest, has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed.