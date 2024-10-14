 Toll-Free Mumbai: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Welcomes Decision, Says 'Our Longstanding Demand Is Finally Met'
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the toll waiver is another major decision taken by the Mahayuti government too impress the voters. Toll waiver has been the longstanding demand of Mumbaikars and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been fighting for it since 2013.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has been demanding toll free Mumbai from 2013 | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet of Monday surpirsed Mumbaikars by its decision to waive off tolls for all light motor vehicles entering Mumbai from all five entry points from 12 am tonight. As the commuters are taking a sign of relief with this announcement, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has welcomed cabinet's decision and said that the long-standing demand has been finally fulfilled. Raj Thackeray has been demanding a toll-free Mumbai from 2013.

"After a long fight, Mumbaikars will finally get relief now. I hope this decision is permanent and the new government does not resume toll collection after the elections," Raj Thackeray said. Thackeray has been raising the issue of toll collection in Mumbai for several years, highlighting the increasing costs. The MNS workers too at several incidents created uproar at the toll plazas.

"This is a victory of our MNS workers across Maharashtra, who have fought on ground to stop toll collection, many of them have cases registered against them and some have been to jail. They fought for people and I congratulate them. I Congratulate Thanekars, who have paid Rs 45 each to travel reach side for last 25 years," said MNS leader Avinash Jadhav.

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the toll waiver is another major decision taken by the Mahayuti government too impress the voters. Toll waiver has been the longstanding demand of Mumbaikars. The five tolls at the Mumbai entry points where no toll will be collected from tonight are- Mulund-Eastern Expressway, Mulund LBS Road, Dahisar, Airoli, and Vashi.

Welcoming the decision, Minister Dada Bhuse said, "It is a big relief to Mumbaikars. Toll of Rs 45 and Rs 75 was been collected. The deadline to pay the toll was up to 2026 and was likely to be extended. The decision has benefited 2 lakh 80,000 vehicles. The government has taken into considering the financial load the toll waiver will bring while making this schedule."

Speaking with the media, Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Considering the integrated road development plan, the toll waiver for light vehicles is a welcoming decision."

