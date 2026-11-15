Token System Introduced For 1st Time For Chhath Puja At Upvan; Artificial Pond Built Near Payladevi Temple |

Thane: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to manage massive crowds and protect natural water bodies from pollution during the upcoming Chhath Puja festival, special arrangements have been put in place at the Upvan lake premises. A grand artificial pond has been constructed near the Payladevi temple, and advance token registration has been introduced for devotees for the first time. This measure is expected to provide significant relief from overcrowding and mismanagement during the rituals.

Preparations are currently in their final stages at the Upvan premises for Chhath Puja, which will be celebrated on November 15 and 16. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya, the festival draws thousands of devotees from the North Indian community every year. To prevent pollution in the natural lake while ensuring devotees have adequate facilities to perform their traditional rites, organizers took the initiative to construct the artificial pond.

The event is being organized as a joint initiative by the Rudra Pratishthan and Jai Foundation in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation. On Friday, Rudra Pratishthan President Dhananjay Singh, along with Jai Foundation's Amit Singh and other office-bearers, visited the venue to inspect the ongoing preparations.

Highlighting the motivation behind the new measures, Dhananjay Singh stated, "Every year we witness a massive surge of devotees at the Upvan premises. To prevent environmental pollution in the natural water bodies and ensure a peaceful, well-managed experience for everyone, we have built this artificial pond and introduced a systematic registration process."

The initiative has also been welcomed by regular worshippers, who often face long waits and heavy congestion during the peak hours of the festival. Welcoming the move, local devotee Rajesh Tiwari said, "Coming to Upvan with elderly family members and young children used to be stressful because of the massive rush. Having an advance token system and a dedicated artificial pond will make performing our rituals much safer, cleaner, and more peaceful." Another devotee, Sunita Devi, added, "It is wonderful to see that our traditions are being respected while also taking care of the environment. We are very happy with this arrangement."

Notably, Chhath Puja has been organized at Upvan for the past nine years, making this year the tenth anniversary of the celebration. To keep the heavy rush under control and maintain smooth arrangements, organizers have appealed to devotees to complete their registration in advance. According to the organizers, the token system will help estimate the crowd size beforehand and ensure a comfortable, hassle-free environment for everyone during the puja.

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