Akshara Singh Offers Prayers At Digha's Minar Ghat On Chhath Puja, Shares Video Of Preparing Prasad On Clay Stove - VIDEOS

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh celebrated Chhath Puja in a traditional manner this year. The actress offered prayers at Minar Ghat in Digha on the third day of the festival (Sunday, November 15), with a video of her performing the rituals standing in water now circulating on social media.

Dressed in a red saree and sporting orange sindoor, Akshara was seen participating in the rituals with devotion in a video shared by ANI on X. Her traditional look and festive celebrations have caught the attention of fans.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh offered prayers at Minar Ghat in Digha on the third day of Chhath Puja. https://t.co/IkMXEZzdOg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

Earlier today, the actress also shared a video on Instagram showing her preparing traditional food and prasad for Chhath on a traditional clay stove. Sitting beside the chulha, Akshara was seen cooking in earthen utensils, giving fans a glimpse of the customs followed during the festival.

Along with the video, she shared a special message about preparing the prasad for Kharna and expressed how meaningful the ritual was for her.

“चूल्हे की आंच, गुड़ की मिठास और मन में छठी मइया का नाम… खरना का प्रसाद अपने हाथों से बनाने का सुख शब्दों में नहीं बताया जा सकता. जय छठी मइया.”

Akshara also shared pictures and videos showcasing two traditional looks. In one part of the video, she was seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, followed by a yellow saree paired with a green blouse. She completed her look with bangles, a bindi, a statement necklace and jhumkas.

Every year, several Bhojpuri celebrities share glimpses of their Chhath Puja celebrations on social media. This year, Akshara's video of preparing the festive prasad on a clay stove has been attracting attention, with fans appreciating her traditional approach to celebrating the festival.